YUPIA, 12 Sep: The newly constituted Arunachal Pradesh Administrative Reforms Commission (APARC), led by its Chairman Pramod Jain, held an extensive review meeting with the heads of departments (HoDs) and administrative officers of Papum Pare district here on Friday to explore measures for strengthening governance through departmental harmonization and manpower restructuring.

“Good governance begins with responsive systems and accountable institutions. Our aim is to identify challenges at the grassroots and ensure that reforms translate into better service delivery for the people of Arunachal Pradesh,” said Jain, addressing the officers.

He took stock of the district’s administrative setup, covering key areas such as grievance redressal system, manpower shortages, online service delivery, officers’ accommodation, and timely fund allocation. He urged the HoDs to channel their suggestions and proposals through the deputy commissioner for consideration by the APARC.

APARC member Hento Karga stressed that with the right administrative reforms, Arunachal Pradesh can play a vital role in the nation’s socioeconomic growth. He further underlined the commission’s commitment to fighting corruption, ensuring accountability, and promoting transparency in governance.

He also stressed on training and capacity-building programmes for local administrators to enhance their ability to deliver services effectively.

During the interactive session, HoDs flagged challenges, including manpower constraints, inadequate fuel provisions, housing shortages, etc. Circle Officer Amina Nabam delivered a presentation on the district’s administrative structure, and highlighted critical issues faced by officers in the field.

The meeting was attended by APARC Member Secretary Ira Singhal, Deputy Commissioner Vishakha Yadav, ADC Tame Yajum, ADC Yame Higio, HoDs, and administrative officers of Papum Pare district. (DIPRO)