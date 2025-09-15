Editor,

I had filed an RTI application with the APPSC, seeking details of my marks (mains + interview) in the APPSCCE. As per the RTI Act, a reply must be provided within 30 days. Yet, even after the lapse of this period, no response has been given by the commission.

This is not just a simple delay but a violation of a constitutional right. Citizens approach institutions like the APPSC with trust, but such lapses reflect a culture of negligence. The refusal to act within the RTI timeframe exposes a disturbing disregard for constitutional provisions and the very spirit of accountability.

If such disregard exists in something as basic as furnishing RTI information, one can only imagine the level of functioning within the commission in more complex matters. Such lackadaisical attitude thrives because accountability has never been enforced. When those in charge are not held responsible, they develop the confidence that rules can be ignored with impunity. This erodes public faith in institutions and undermines the very principles of good governance.

It is high time that strict action is taken against officials who fail to perform their constitutional and statutory duties. Accountability must not remain a mere slogan; it must translate into concrete steps to ensure that citizens’ rights are protected and respected. Only then can such lapses be prevented in the future.

An aspirant