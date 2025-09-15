Editor,

I would like to shed light on the ongoing situation between doctors and the public in our state.

What we have witnessed so far is an unfortunate cycle of blame, with both sides pointing fingers at each other. Major concerns from the public’s side are negligence and rude behaviour by some medical staffers. Coincidentally, medical workers have expressed similar concern about the public on social platforms. Both parties clearly have their own issues.

Recently, senior medical staffers held a press briefing, where they revealed that they have long been requesting additional staff and improved security in hospitals. The government, however, has yet to meet these demands, resulting in a shortage of workers and growing tensions between employees working overtime and patients.

This ongoing situation could have been prevented long ago if the state government had acted responsibly and sincerely. Unfortunately, every sector of our state seems to be plagued by neglect, from highways to the state administration, leaving the citizens to suffer.

As the saying goes, ‘Don’t hate the player, hate the game’. We should not hate individuals but rather question and reform the system itself. Let us maintain peace and harmony among ourselves and stand together to speak up against the real culprits.

PKS