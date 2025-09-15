Editor,

I would like to express the concern and disappointment of numerous aspirants regarding the prolonged delay in the notification and syllabus update for the posts of agriculture development officer (ADO) and horticulture development officer (HDO) under the APPSC recruitment calendar.

As per the calendar, the preliminary examination for these posts was scheduled to be held in September. However, no official advertisement, syllabus, or exam pattern has been released till date. With the postponement of the AE examination, it appears that the commission is further delaying the process, leaving aspirants in uncertainty.

Many candidates are seriously preparing for these posts, but the absence of clarity regarding the updated syllabus and exam pattern has caused frustration and anxiety. It would be highly beneficial if the APPSC, at the very least, released the revised syllabus and pattern well in advance – just as it has done for AE and JE examinations. This would allow candidates to channel their preparations in the right direction without wasting valuable time.

I, therefore, urge the authorities concerned to take this issue into consideration and release the updated syllabus and pattern at the earliest, followed by the advertisement, so that the aspirations of thousands of candidates are not left in vain.

A concerned aspirant