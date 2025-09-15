WAKRO, 14 Sep: A joint team of the All Mishmi Women’s Welfare Society (AMWWS) and the Wakro Women’s Welfare Society – both affiliated bodies of the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society – along with the Cultural and Literary Society of Mishmi (CALSOM) and the All Mishmi Students’ Union, visited Parshuram Kund here in Lohit district to gain a thorough understanding of the recent incident involving the physical assault of two women by a priest.

The team met the victims and gathered firsthand information about the incident.

Stating that they are in close coordination with the Lohit SP following the report, the groups expressed serious concern over the matter and assured of their full support to the victims in their pursuit of justice.

The organizations commended the police authorities for their swift response. All the organizations have taken the matter seriously and have emphasized that such incidents must not occur in the future.

The visiting team included AMWWS chairperson Mantilu Pul Tawsik, its general secretary Shanti Kri, vice chairperson Rinkiolu Chai, representatives from the Wakro Women’s Welfare Society, CALSOM chairman Sokhep Kri and All Mishmi Students’ Union president Aggaso Pul.

On Saturday, a priest was arrested from the Parshuram Kund area for physically assaulting the two women.

The victims, a PhD scholar from the National Institute of Advanced Studies, Bengaluru, and her associate, a local resident of Wakro, were conducting research on the behaviour of monkeys and have visited the Kund several times for this purpose.

On Friday, while the two were feeding monkeys and observing their behaviour, the priest reportedly raised objections. He allegedly threw abusive language at them, which the women strongly protested. However, he did not stop there and went on to physically assault both of them.