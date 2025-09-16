PASIGHAT, 15 Sep: A month-long diploma course in yoga education concluded with a graduating ceremony held at the Seva Bhavan here in East Siang district on Sunday.

The programme was organized by the Siang Trust under the aegis of Imphal-based Manipur International University (Imphal), with faculty support from Yog Gurukul Asom, Guwahati.

Eleven trainees, including seven women, from seven districts of Arunachal Pradesh completed the rigorous training and are now qualified to serve as certified yoga teachers.

The curriculum focused on practical and theoretical aspects of human anatomy and yoga, including asanas (physical postures), pranayam (breathing techniques), and dhyan (concentration techniques).

Pasighat East MLA Tapi Darang awarded the diplomas to the successful trainees. In his address, the MLA emphasized the importance of adopting the threefold path of yoga for a healthy, peaceful, and disease-free life.

He lauded the efforts of the organizers and encouraged more such initiatives to strengthen community wellbeing through traditional wellness systems. He also assured to support to the noble endeavours of the Siang Trust.

Sharing their experience, the trainees said that the course brought about a complete transformation in their lifestyle, mindset, and understanding of holistic health.

Prof Bhabesh Goswami, head of Yog Gurukul Asom, Guwahati expressed appreciation for the dedication of the participants.

Siang Trust president Mohonto Panging Paopresented a brief report, outlining the objectives and service initiatives of the trust since its inception in 2018. He highlighted the trust’s dedicated efforts in promoting yoga through various means, including organizing diploma courses in yoga education and leading yoga programmes during the International Day of Yoga.

“These initiatives,” he noted, “reflect the trust’s ongoing commitment to community wellbeing and the revival of traditional wellness practices.”

The completion of the programme marks a significant step in promoting yoga education in Arunachal Pradesh and empowering local youths – particularly women – to become torchbearers of wellness and traditional knowledge in their communities. (DIPRO)