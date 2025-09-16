KARSINGSA, 15 Sep: Thirty farm women – most of them members of SHGs and the Borum ArSRLM block – are participating in a five-day skill training programme on vermicompost production technology, which commenced here in Papum Pare district on Monday.

The programme is being conducted by the Papum Pare Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK).

KVK Head Dr Bangkeng Perme welcomed the participants, while Animal Husbandry Joint Director Dr Karbom Basar sensitized the trainees to the harmful effects of chemically treated fruits and vegetables on human health, and advised using vermicompost.

DAHV Joint Director Dr Tallo Taggu highlighted the importance of organic farming for the soil, the environment, and human health.

KVK nodal officer Dr B Biswakarma highlighted the KVK mandates and urged the participants to avail of the services of the KVK. He said that vermicompost is not only good for the soil and plants, but also a good source of income generation.

Agronomy scientist Tadang Meena said that continuous and heavy application of chemicals in the form of synthetic fertilizers, weedicides, pesticides and fungicides in agriculture results in deterioration of soil health, the environment and human health.

“The practice of organic agriculture is the best option to attain ecological sustainability,” she said, and added that “zero-budget vermicomposting will be one of the best profit-making ventures to be taken up by SHGs.”

Borum Block BMM Tapo Nalo also spoke.