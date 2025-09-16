RONO HILLS, 15 Sep: Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) on Monday hosted a ‘Red Run’ 5-km mini-marathon to spread awareness about HIV/AIDS and drug abuse, targeting students and the university community.

Over 100 runners, including students from the university, participated in the marathon, which was organized under the banner of the Red Ribbon Club and the NSS Cell, in association with the Arunachal Pradesh State AIDS Control Society.

RGU Vice-Chancellor Prof SK Nayak, who flagged off the race, underscored the importance of protecting oneself from HIV and drug abuse. He urged the youths to prioritize their health for a brighter future.

RGU Registrar Dr NT Rikam highlighted the role of the Red Ribbon Club and the NSS in raising awareness among young people about the disease.

The winners in both male and female categories were awarded medals and merit certificates, while certificates of participation were distributed to all the runners.

The institutional-level winners will now have the chance to compete in the state, regional, and national level competitions.