ITANAGAR, 15 Sep: A state-level mock exercise on earthquake, landslides, and GLOF will be conducted in the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) on 18 September from 8 am to 11 am.

The mock exercise will cover areas including Akashdeep shopping complex, the petrol pump in C Sector, RK Mission Hospital, GUPS Lekhi, Naharlagun, and Karsingsa viaduct bridge, Banderdewa.

“The exercise is being conducted to test the disaster response system and enhance coordination among stakeholders for effective disaster management,” a notification issued by ICR Deputy Commissioner Toko Babu said.

Stating that the siren will be activated and blown during the exercise, the DC, who is also the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) chairman, appealed to the public to remain calm and not panic.

“One may participate while the siren is activated by performing ‘duck, cover, hold’ at their respective places,” he added.

The mock exercise is being conducted by the ICR administration and the DDMA, in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority. (DIPRO)