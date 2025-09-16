ITANAGAR, 15 Sep: The Indian Army’s Spear Corps has entered the final stretch of its challenging mountaineering expedition to Mount Gorichen, the highest peak in Tawang sector at 6,488 metres, with the summit bid expected to commence shortly, a defence official said on Monday.

The mission, flagged off on 20 August, aims to promote adventure, resilience and team spirit while reflecting the indomitable character of the Indian soldier, he said.

Mt Gorichen, located in the Tawang sector of the Eastern Himalayas, is revered by the local Monpa community as a sacred peak. Known for its steep approaches, unpredictable weather and demanding terrain, the climb represents not only a physical conquest but also a tribute to the cultural and natural heritage of the region, Guwahati-based defence spokesperson Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said in a statement.

Since the flag-off, the team has progressed steadily through acclimatisation and technical climbs, displaying courage, endurance and exceptional mountaineering skill.

Each phase has been meticulously planned to test physical fitness, mental resilience and seamless teamwork under extreme high-altitude conditions, embodying the Army’s ethos of professionalism and preparedness.

The expedition also seeks to strengthen civil-military relations by raising awareness about the spirit of mountaineering and adventure in Arunachal Pradesh. It underscores the Army’s role as a source of inspiration for youths, encouraging them to imbibe discipline, courage and perseverance.

Reaffirming its commitment to nation-building and adventure, the Indian Army views the expedition as a proud milestone in its enduring journey of service and inspiration, the statement added. (PTI)