ZIRO, 15 Sep: The commerce and management department of Indira Gandhi Technological and Medical Sciences University (IGTAMSU) here in Lower Subansiri district organized a motivational talk under the banner INSPIRE-2025 on the theme ‘Shaping India @2047: Youth Careers in Trade, Public Service & Nation Building’ at the university on Monday.

In his speech, Trade Development Officer Tai Arun emphasized the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047, highlighting the collective responsibility of the youths in transforming India into a developed, inclusive, innovative, and sustainable global leader.

He gave a detailed account of the functioning of the Department of Trade and Commerce, GoAP, and shed light on career opportunities in trade and entrepreneurship.

Arun also spoke on various government initiatives and schemes, such as the Arunachal Pradesh Innovation and Investment Park, Arunachal Pradesh Entrepreneurship Development Programme, DDUSY, PMEGP and several Atmanirbhar schemes, including Atmanirbhar Krishi Yojana, Atmanirbhar Bagwani Yojana, and Atmanirbhar Pasu Palan Yojana.

To inspire the students, Arun illustrated the success stories of local entrepreneurs like Tage Rita, founder of Naara Aaba Winery, Bengia Tuli, founder of Pare Hut, and Bobby Hano, founder of the Ziro Festival of Music. He encouraged the participants to think beyond boundaries and innovate in their chosen fields.

The talk also covered career prospects in public service, with insights into central and state-level services like the UPSC and the APPSC.

Arun named achievers from the region and urged the students to strive for excellence, either as entrepreneurs or civil servants.

As part of the programme, the guest speaker also presented appointment letters to the newly selected student representatives for cultural & sports, and entrepreneurship & startup units, encouraging them to take proactive roles in campus leadership and activities. (DIPRO)