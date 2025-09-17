AALO, 16 Sep: Law Minister Kento Jini urged all stakeholders to pay taxes sincerely for the overall development of the state, and to follow the GST guidelines.

Addressing the participants at a goods and services tax (GST) coordination meeting with the theme ‘More GST, More Development’, organized by the West Siang district administration here on Tuesday, Jini said: “Aalo will soon come under the municipal corporation, as recently declared by the government.”

He reminded all work executing agencies to strictly follow specifications and ensure that the quality of work is not compromised.

He further said that education and health for all citizens is his top priority. He directed the PHED to ensure equal distribution of water from the newly completed WTP at Bili village.

He also appealed to the citizens not to use plastic bags,and instructed the deputy commissioner to completely ban use of polybags to maintain the beauty of Aalo township.

Deputy Commissioner Liyi Bagra gave an overview of the GST, and said that “more revenue collection will bring more development.”

He urged all HoDs and work executing agencies to mandatorily deduct 2% TDS and submit a copy to his office.

The DC directed the GST nodal officer to properly monitor GST registration. He emphasized that any business, shop, or dealer with an annual turnover of more than Rs 20 lakhs must register on the GST portal.

Traders were instructed to enclose their GST registration certificate while applying for trading licences during 2024-2025.

The DC also informed that West Siang district collected Rs 16,65,15,000 as GST revenue.

The deputy commissioner urged everyone to cooperate in revenue collection for the overall development of the state and the district.

DFO Gopin Padu, AMDO Aity Komut and chartered accountant Mukesh Bukredia gave detailed presentations on GST, including a presentation on taxes imposed on minerals and forest products.

Ex-minister Doi Ado, ex-MLAs Kento Ete and Gadam Ete, ZPC Tumpe Ete, retired bureaucrat Henkir Lollen, technocrats, businessmen, contractors, shopkeepers, and other stakeholders attended the meeting. (DIPRO)