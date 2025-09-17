KOLORIANG, 16 Sep: The progress of ongoing developmental works across Kurung Kumey district was reviewed during a District Level Monitoring Committee meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Cheechung Chukhu here on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by heads of offices and senior officials from various departments, who presented detailed reports highlighting key achievements, challenges, and the current status of projects being implemented.

The committee deliberated on several key areas, including strict adherence to government policies and guidelines, effective utilization of allocated funds, and the importance of capacity building among field staff and community volunteers.

The departments were instructed to establish robust monitoring and evaluation systems, submit periodic reports, and undertake audits to ensure financial propriety.

Emphasis was placed on community participation, with departments encouraged to engage with local stakeholders, conduct awareness drives, and incorporate citizen feedback into planning processes. The need for adopting environmentally sustainable practices, climate-resilient infrastructure, and proper waste management was also highlighted as a priority.

Inter-departmental coordination was underscored as essential for resolving operational challenges and ensuring seamless execution of projects. The departments were advised to leverage technology by using GIS mapping, digital reporting tools, and real-time monitoring systems to enhance efficiency and transparency.

The deputy commissioner directed all departments to submit progress reports at regular intervals, and urged all stakeholders to work collaboratively, maintain high standards of governance, and remain committed to the district’s development goals. (DIPRO)