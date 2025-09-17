YUPIA, 16 Sep: In a step towards promoting health and wellness at the workplace, Panchayati RajMinister Ojing Tasing inaugurated the ‘Arogya Dhaam’ health and fitness hub at the newly built secretariat complex here in Papum Pare district on Tuesday.

A brainchild of Deputy Commissioner Vishakha Yadav, the facility aims to provide a dedicated space for officers and staff of the secretariat to engage in physical exercise, meditation, and yoga during their free time.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC underlined the importance of workplace wellness and informed that the facility has been equipped with modern fitness equipment and guided sessions.

“We have engaged a trained yoga instructor and a gym trainer, who will conduct regular sessions. The facility will also be opened to the public once the operational protocols are finalised,” she added.

Lauding the initiative, Tasing urged all officials and staff to make the best use of the facility. “A productive mind resides in a healthy body. I encourage everyone to adopt a fitness-oriented lifestyle, as it not only ensures personal wellbeing but also enhances efficiency in service delivery,” he said.

The event highlighted the growing emphasis of the government on integrating health and fitness into daily routines, particularly for officers and officials who often face sedentary work environments.

With the inauguration of the Arogya Dhaam, the district administration has taken a pioneering step in institutionalising health and fitness practices within the official work culture, thereby setting a new benchmark for workplace wellbeing.

Doimukh MLA Nabam Vivek, Chief SecretaryManish Kumar, SP Taru Gusar, and ADC (HQ) Tame Yajum, among others, attended the inaugural function. (DIPRO)