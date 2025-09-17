ITANAGAR, 16 Sep: Governor KT Parnaik said that the intensified nationwide campaign on women’s health should be implemented on a mission mode with collective commitment and urgency.

“The wellbeing of women is not only vital for their own lives but also serves as the foundation of a strong, healthy, and empowered family,” the governor said during a meeting with Health and Family Welfare Minister Biyuram Wahge at the Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the health minister briefed the governor on health-related issues and the launch of ‘Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan’ and the 8th ‘Poshan Maah’ by the prime minister of India.

“A woman’s good health,” he said, “nurtures generations and contributes directly to building a resilient society.”

The governor stressed the importance of strengthening the health delivery system, so that quality medical care, preventive measures, and awareness programmes reach every woman, especially in remote and underserved areas. He urged all stakeholders to work together to ensure accessible, affordable, and effective healthcare for women across the state.

The governor advised the minister to ensure that the health sector is adequately supported with skilled manpower and effective use of modern technologies.

“Healthcare is more than treatment as it is also about empathy, reassurance, and mutual respect,” he added.

Adviser to the health minister, Dr Mohesh Chai,accompanied the minister. (Raj Bhavan)