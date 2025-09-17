NIRJULI/ITANAGAR, 16 Sep: The Institution of Engineers (India)’s Arunachal Pradesh State Centre (IEI-APSC) celebrated the 58th Engineers’ Day at the North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST) here on Monday, paying rich tribute to Bharat Ratna Sir M Visvesvaraya – India’s legendary engineer and statesman.

Following the paying of floral tributes to the portrait of Visvesvaraya, IEI-APSC Chairman Prof M Chandrasekaran delivered the welcome address, and NERIST Academics Dean Prof Sarsing Gao underscored the pivotal role of engineers in driving national development through innovation and sustainable solutions.

The IE (I) honorary secretary presented a documentary on Sir M Visvesvaraya, highlighting his vision, life, and remarkable contributions to engineering.

The highlight of the day was a technical lecture on the theme ‘Deep Tech & Engineering Excellence: Driving India’s Techade’, delivered by NERIST CSE Department Assistant Professor Aswini Kumar Patra, who spoke about the transformative impact of deep technologies, artificial intelligence, and robotics in shaping India’s future as a global technology leader

Earlier, on 9 September, the IEI-APSC also observed Royal Charter Day at the NERIST. The programme featured a lecture on ‘Microphone Array Signal Processing’ by NERIST ECE Assistant Professor Dr Rajib Sharma, providing insights into advanced applications of acoustic and communication signal processing.

Both events brought together faculty members, students, and members of the engineering fraternity, reinforcing the importance of tradition while embracing modern technological frontiers.

The 58th National Engineering Day was celebrated also by the Arunachal Pradesh State Council for Science & Technology (APSCST) at the Arunachal Pradesh Science Centre in Itanagar.

It was attended by students from Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya, Itanagar, scientists, and department officials.

In his inaugural speech, APSCST Chairman Dr Tage Taki highlighted the crucial role of engineers in advancing AI, quantum computing, semiconductors, robotics, and advanced materials, thereby contributing to national growth and global competitiveness.

APSCST Director CD Mungyak emphasised on the importance of the day, and advised the students to actively participate in such programmes, which promote engineering excellence, innovation, and awareness among students and professionals in deep tech domains such as AI, quantum computing, robotics, and semiconductors.

Nirjuli-based NERIST’s Computer Science and Engineering Department Professor Moirangthem Marjit Singh delivered a presentation on the ‘Role of Deep Tech and Engineering Excellence in India’s Techade’, and shared his expertise on the theme to students and other participants.

A quiz competition on the theme was also organized during the celebration.