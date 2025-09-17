NIRJULI, 16 Sep: The Incubation and Innovation Council (IIC) of the North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST), in collaboration with the AICTE Innovation Centre, Guwahati, organized a workshop on ‘Intellectual property and technology transfer’ on Tuesday at the NERIST.

The event witnessed active participation of faculty members, research scholars, and representatives of neighbouring colleges in the ICR and Assam. The workshop focused on key areas such as intellectual property protection, commercialization, translating innovations into market-ready solutions, fundamentals of technology transfer and licencing, and strengthening the regional innovation and entrepreneurial ecosystem.

AICTE Innovation Manager Dr Hirak Ranjan Das and entrepreneur and career counsellor Anubha Baruah conducted sessions on the fundamentals and significance of intellectual property rights (IPR), covering patents, trademarks, and copyrights, while also emphasizing the role of technology transfer in fostering innovation and entrepreneurship.

The inaugural session was attended by NERIST Director Prof Narendranath S, and R&D Dean Prof Madhubala Sharma.,

In his address, the director highlighted the importance of IPR awareness in academia and industry and commended the IIC team for organizing the workshop to benefit research scholars and faculty members.