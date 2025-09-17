ITANAGAR, 16 Sep: The chairman of the Sei-Donyi Charitable Trust and KGBV Pakke-Kessang, Gumte Taku, on Tuesday issued a clarification regarding the students’ foot march on Sunday night over inadequate number of teachers in the school.

The chairman stated that the posts of two subject teachers for which the students protested were already filled through walk-in interviews conducted by the district authority.

“The appointment orders were expected to be issued within 2-3 days and the headmistress of KGBV was constantly in touch with the DDSE regarding this matter. This KGBV already has 18 teaching staff and is running smoothly without interruption, except for the abovementioned two posts. Therefore, the allegations and the protest march by the students of KGBV with the slogan ‘School without teacher’ was not valid, and the students later felt sorry and sought excuse for their wrongdoing.

“Under the able leadership of Health & Family Welfare Minister Biyuram Wahge, several initiatives have been taken for the infrastructure development of KGBV. Sanctioned works include the construction of school buildings and teachers’ quarters, some of which are in the final stage. Apart from building construction, other development activities are also in the pipeline under his initiative,” Taku further clarified.