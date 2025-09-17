ITANAGAR, 16 Sep: Professor Dr Shyamal Bhattacharya, dean & principal of the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS), passed away on Tuesday.

He is survived by his wife and a daughter.

Born to late Samrendra Nath Bhattacharya of Patuli, West Bengal on 19 February, 1956, Dr Shyamal Bhattacharya had completed his MBBS from Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi, in 1985. He had completed his MD in microbiology from the Institute of Medical Sciences, BHU in 1994, and did his FAIMER from Philadelphia, USA in 2008.

He had first joined as a tutor at IMS, BHU in 1991 and served as professor and head in various institutions, like MLN Medical College, Allahabad, BPKIHS Nepal, and ESIPGIMSR Joka Kolkata, before joining the TRIHMS in 2017. He served as professor and HoD of the department of microbiology, coordinator of the medical education unit, and medical superintendent of the TRIHMS from 2018 to 2021. He served as dean and principal in-charge from 2020-2021, and was serving as full-time dean and principal of TRIHMS from 2022 till the time of his demise.

The Indian Medical Association’s Arunachal state branch (IMA-AP) has deeply mourned the demise of Dr Bhattacharya.

In a condolence message, IMA-AP president Dr Kesang Wangdi Thongdok and honorary secretary Dr Minggam Pertin stated that Dr Bhattacharya’s sudden demise has left a big void amongst the medical fraternity.

“You were one of the pioneers in shaping up the lone and premier medical college of our state, TRIHMS. Your contributions and sacrifices made will always be remembered by the students, faculty members and the entire public of the state of Arunachal Pradesh,” the message read.

The IMA-AP extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.