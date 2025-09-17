ITANAGAR, 16 Sep: A labourer died after falling into a newly dug well in Aalo in West Siang district on Monday, police said.

The incident took place at around 2:30 pm in Bogdo area, Aalo Police Station Officer-in-Charge Yomken Riram said.

A police team rushed to the spot and found the man lying inside the well, which was about 15-20 feet deep, the officer said.

With the help of Fire & Emergency Services, police took the man out and rushed him to Aalo zonal general hospital, where a doctor declared him dead, he said.

The deceased has been identified as Talom Doji, aged around 25-30 years, Riram said, adding that the deceased was a resident of Sipu-Puyi area in Aalo and was working as a labourer.

Quoting eyewitnesses, police said the victim had ventured into the well with the help of a rope to retrieve a spade that had fallen inside but accidentally slipped and fell before losing consciousness.

The body has been sent for postmortem examination and further investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of death, police added. (PTI)