TEZU, 19 Sep: A two-day capacity building programme for the farmers of the Dhargyeling Tibetan settlement here in Lohit district was organized by the Namsai Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) on Thursday.

The settlement office had shown great interest in hands-on training and demonstration for their farmers on different crops. Based on this, the KVK organized a comprehensive programme to give training in management of crops in the upcoming rabi season,and demonstrated sustainable farm management practices.

A total of 17 participants, along with the agriculture extension officer of the settlement, attended the programme.

KVK Head Dr Utpal Barua interacted with the farmers regarding the importance of good quality planting materials and preparation of nursery in case of vegetables. Plant protection scientist DrMadhumita S Bora explained the production and management practices of various crops like mustard, potato and coconut, and fruit crops like orange and mango. A practical hands-on training was given to the farmers to introduce them to improved cultivation practices. She also explained the disease characteristics of different varieties of crops, while agricultural extension scientist Dr Shravani Sahanibriefly explained soil health management practices.

The farmers and KVK experts also discussed further scope of collaboration for improvement of agriculture in their settlement and upgrading their livelihood.

The programme concluded with distribution of kitchen garden seed kits from the Indian Institute of Horticulture Research, Bengaluru, and toria seeds (TS-67).