TUTING, 19 Sep: Upper Siang Deputy Commissioner Talo Jerang dedicated a state-of-the-art sports complex, featuring a futsal court and two volleyball courts, to the people of Tuting recently.

The facility was established by the Indian Army’s Spear Corps, under its Operation Sadbhavna. The project aims to encourage fitness, teamwork, and a vibrant sporting culture among the youths of Tuting.

The inauguration ceremony drew enthusiastic participation of local residents, school students, teachers, panchayat members, district officials, and soldiers of the Indian Army.

Addressing the gathering, Jerang emphasized the importance of accessible sports infrastructure in nurturing young talent. He thanked the Indian Army for supporting the aspirations of border communities through Operation Sadbhavna, calling the complex “a platform for growth, discipline and healthy competition.”

The Spear Corps highlighted the initiative as part of the Army’s ongoing efforts to strengthen ties with locals and inspire youths to adopt active and positive lifestyles.

Equipped with FIFA standard all-weather surfaces and eco-friendly design, the complex will host training sessions, friendly matches, and inter-village tournaments. It will also serve as a venue for cultural and social gatherings, reinforcing the bond between the Indian Army and the people of Upper Siang district. (DIPRO)