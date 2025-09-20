ROING, 19 Sep: The Arunachal Pradesh Energy Development Agency (APEDA) organized an ‘investment bazaar’ conference here in Lower Dibang Valley, to promote energy efficiency.

The event primarily focused on the importance of energy efficiency for MSMEs and the role of financial institutions in promoting sustainable growth.

Bureau of Energy Efficiency Project economist Nupur Ahuja emphasized the national commitment towards accelerating the adoption of energy-efficient technologies in MSMEs.

Experts from Cenergist Energy Private Limited, the knowledge partner for the programme, provided valuable insights based on energy audits conducted across 10 MSMEs in Lower Dibang Valley. The experts showcased how adopting efficient energy practices can significantly reduce consumption and costs, enabling MSMEs to compete effectively in both domestic and global markets.

Officials from the State Bank of India interacted with entrepreneurs on financing opportunities for implementing energy efficiency measures. APEDA Joint Director Asi Linggi commended the collective efforts of the BEE, Cenergist, and financial institutions in empowering local industries.

Iduli ZPM Rajen Mikrow also attended the programme.