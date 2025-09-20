JAIPUR, 19 Sep: Oil India Limited (OIL) and the Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (RVUNL) signed a joint venture agreement (JVA) here on Friday to establish a joint venture company (JVC).

The JVC will develop 1.2 gw of renewable energy projects, comprising 1,000 mw of solar and 200 mw of wind, within the RVUNL’s Renewable Energy Park in Rajasthan.

The JVA was signed by RVUNL Chairman cum Managing Director Devendra Shringi and OIL Executive Director (Business Development) Ranjan Goswami, in the presence of Rajasthan Energy Principal Secretary Ajitabh Sharma and Oil Director (Operation) Trailukya Borgohain.

The JVC will harness OIL’s energy sector expertise and RVUNL’s extensive experience in power project development to deliver sustainable energy solutions. The partnership will focus on solar, wind, green hydrogen, and other renewable energy initiatives, supplying clean power to distribution companies and commercial customers, said a release.