NOIDA, 19 Sep: Oil India Limited (OIL) and the Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Friday to cooperate and collaborate for exploration and development of critical and strategic minerals, including copper and associated minerals.

The MoU was signed and exchanged in the presence of OIL Chairman and Managing Director Dr Ranjit Rath and HCL Chairman & Managing Director Sanjiv Kumar Singh, and senior officials of both the companies.

OIL and HCL’s partnership marks a crucial milestone in India’s pursuit of self-reliance in critical and strategic minerals, including copper and associated minerals. To support the objectives of the National Critical Mineral Mission of the Government of India, this collaboration will play a vital role in securing strategic mineral resources essential for the nation’s energy security and technological advancement, said an OIL release.