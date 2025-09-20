ZIRO, 19 Sep: The inaugural Greater Subansiri Badminton Championship, 2025, began at the multipurpose indoor hall here in Lower Subansiri district on Thursday.

Top players from across the Subansiri belt are participating in the championship, which will conclude on 21 September.

The championship aims to promote badminton and encourage young talent in the state.

The organizers expressed confidence that the event would not only showcase competitive spirit but also strengthen the sports culture in Arunachal Pradesh.

Tasso Hinda, managing director of PH Construction, and Arunachal State Badminton Association secretary-general Bamang Tago attended the inaugural programme.