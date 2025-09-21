BEKHULIANG, 20 Sep: In an attempt to revive orange cultivation and promote enterprise development, the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) on Thursday launched a social impact initiative titled ‘Guidance for youths for furtherance of vocation through enterprise development project’, implemented by Delhi-based REACHA Organization, here in Lohit district.

The programme had been inaugurated at Indira Gandhi Government College, Tezu, in collaboration with the Indian Army and the National Cadet Corps in May.

On 18 September, SIDBI officer from Itanagar, Tumu Vijay, visited the training centre here to interact with the trainees, the master trainer, and the REACHA team members.

The day featured interactions with community members of Bekhuliang. The community members shared the experiences that they have had so far under the SIDBI supported project.

Vijay from the SIDBI highlighted the importance of the initiative, saying that the project is aimed at revival of orange. He presented a brief on the SIDBI’s work across India, and on the various ways by which farmers could come together to form enterprises.

Tokbom Borang, an entrepreneur from Lower Dibang Valley district, shared his journey and the concepts that have helped him have a successful orange business. Borang emphasised that if one takes good care of oranges and gives them good nutrition, nothing is impossible.

During the workshop, REACHA team members Ontey Khamblai and Dangpanlu Minin gave an overview of the SIDBI project, the condition of the orange farms in the area, and how the team on ground is collaborating with various important stakeholders like the DC office, KVK, Horticulture Department, the trade office, gram panchayats, etc, under the project.

The team also said that the REACAH headquarters team has developed an in-house training module for the community members, and is constantly putting efforts into the project.

REACHA state lead Medini spoke about the mission and vision of the REACHA and how it has been working across India “to strengthen the last mile for the past 33 years.”

The SIDBI and the REACHA encouraged the farmers to devote time to orange cultivation, and said that everyone can become a good orange farmer and an entrepreneur.