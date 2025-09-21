NAMSAI, 20 Sep: NABARD Arunachal Pradesh Regional Office (RO) General Manager SV Ranga Rao visited rural haats, rural marts, and NM LAMPS,and reviewed the progress of several NABARD-supported initiatives in both farm and off-farm sectors during a visit to Namsai and Changlang districts on 19 and 20 September.

He also inaugurated new projects. One of the highlights of his visit was the inauguration of the rural haat in Diyun on 19 September. The haat, supported by the NABARD and implemented by Bethel Life Care Charitable Society, in partnership with Krishisparsh Agro Producer Company Ltd, is a permanent market space for farmers and SHGs.

For years, farmers in Diyun struggled with marketing their produce. The new haat aims to change that story. With storage rooms, toilets, an office, compost pits, and parking, it provides farmers, vegetable growers, and artisans a clean, safe, and permanent place to sell their products.

On the same day, the NABARD also launched the Jiva project in Mahadevpur, Namsai. Jiva, meaning ‘life’ in Sanskrit, focuses on agroecology and natural farming. Implemented by the NOSAAP as the facilitating agency, the project promotes sustainable, low-input, and knowledge-based agriculture that works in harmony with nature.

Farmers also received innovative ‘sabji coolers’, developed by IIT Bombay. These low-cost cooling devices use simple water-based technology to keep vegetables fresh longer, without electricity. This will help reduce post-harvest losses and improve farmers’ earnings.