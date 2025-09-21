ITANAGAR, 20 Sep: Ninety-nine participants from the Rural Development Department across the state participated in a state-level three-day residential training programme on ‘Use of geo-spatial technologies in real-time monitoring, and implementation of WDC-PMKSY 2.0 scheme’, organised from 15-17 September by the National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj – NERC (NIRDPR-NERC) in collaboration with the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) and the SIRDPR here.

NIRDPR-NERC Assistant Professor A Simhachalamand SIRDPR coordinator Tabin Mara conducted the programme. Resource person from the NRSC, B Shyam Sundar, conducted the technical sessions.