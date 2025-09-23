BASAR, 22 Sep: The Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly (APLA), as part of its golden jubilee celebrations, organized the APLA@50 Outreach Connect programme at the Government Model College (GMC) here in Leparada district recently.

The event, held in collaboration with Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), was marked by a debate competition, keynote addresses, and interactive sessions aimed at fostering civic awareness and encouraging youth participation in the democratic processes. The event witnessed participation from more than 200 students of the college.

Addressing the participants, GMC Principal Dr Jommi Loyi underscored the vital role of higher education institutions in shaping informed, responsible citizens.

Speaking on the objectives of the initiative, RGU Centre for Distance Education Assistant Professor Dr Nyajum Lollen highlighted that the outreach series is designed to bridge the gap between the legislature and the student community, instilling democratic values and preparing young minds to become active stakeholders in governance and public life.

In his keynote address, senior advocate Kenbom Bagra provided an analysis of the historical evolution and constitutional significance of the fundamental rights and duties of citizens. He emphasized that while rights empower individuals, duties serve as guiding principles for sustaining a just society. He urged the youths to “move beyond textual understanding and embrace these duties as a lived moral responsibility.”

Basar MLA Nyabi Jini Dirchi in her address described the event as a matter of pride for the region, and reflected on the historic journey of the APLA from the NEFA era to the present, crediting the foresight and sacrifices of past leaders for the state’s progress.

She called upon the youths to draw inspiration from this legacy and prepare themselves for future responsibilities as guardians of democracy.

APLA Librarian Dedu Poyom also spoke.

The programme also featured a prize distribution ceremony, where the winners of the debate competition were felicitated for their exemplary performances.

The Basar edition of the Outreach Connect programme reaffirmed the APLA’s commitment to bringing democratic values closer to young citizens, ensuring that they remain active participants in the state’s legislative and democratic journey. (Speaker’s PR Cell)