ITANAGAR, 22 Sep: Tirap emerged champions of the 5th State Level Judo Championship 2025-26 with 10 gold, 7 silver, and 3 bronze medals.

Dibang Valley finished runner-up with 12 medals, including 6 gold, 3 silver and as many bronze medals, the Arunachal Judo Association informed.

Taba Titung from West Siang and Chapho Hakhun of Tirap were declared champions in the men’s and the women’s category, respectively.

In total, 108 medals were awarded, comprising 41 gold, 30 silver, and 37 bronze.

The championship, which concluded in Raga in Kamle district on Monday, saw the participation of 160 players from 19 districts.

The championship was organized by the Kamle District Judo Association, under the aegis of the Arunachal Judo Association.