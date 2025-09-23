AALO, 22 Sep: West Siang Deputy CommissionerLiyi Bagra attended a development meeting at Kombo-Pomte village on Monday, in the presence of DFO Gopin Padu, RD Deputy Director Jumkar Karbi, and others.

The meeting started with a tree plantation drive led by the DC.

Addressing the participants, Bam Circle Officer Eken Bam said that the meeting was very important for the public of Kombo-Pomte, and highlighted that the circle office is functioning from a temporary camp at the DC office in Aalo in the absence of required infrastructure.

He also highlighted the problems faced by Kombo-Pomte village, and appealed to the people of Kombo to cooperate with the administration for the overall development of the area.

Senior citizen Imar Amo urged the DC to make Kombo-Pomte a model village.

The DC handed over the prizes to the winner of the recently conducted folktale competition, and also handed over the Nikshay Mitra certificates to various officers who have adopted TB patients.

The DC encouraged the farmers of the village to cultivate pineapple, and urged the goan buras to deliver justice without bias. He also appealed to the village leaders and elders to cooperate with the government departments to make Kombo-Pomte a model village.

RD Deputy Director Jumkar Karbi urged the farmers to practice organic farming using modern technology, while DFO Gopin Padu discouraged hunting of wild animals and requested the villagers to preserve the catchment area.

DDSE Hengam Ete Bagra, DMO Dr Linya Lollen, PWD EE Kitum Siram, WRD EE Remi Loyi, PHED AE Itum Naho, RWD AE Nyomar Karbak, and Power JE also spoke during the developmental meeting.

A health camp was also organized, benefitting the people from the Kombo area.

The meeting was attended also by panchayat leaders, HoDs, and GBs.

Later, DC inspected the primary school of Kombo-Pomte and interacted with the teachers. (DIPRO)