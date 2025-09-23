DOIMUKH, 22 Sep: The Hindi department of Government College Doimukh (GCD) marked the culmination of the Hindi Saptah Samaroh 2025 on Monday with a vibrant celebration of language, literature, and cultural pride.

The weeklong event, dedicated to promoting the richness of Hindi, concluded with a grand ceremony attended by faculty members, students, and invited dignitaries.

The samaroh featured a series of engaging activities,including professors’ poem recitation and Hindi dictation competition, and students’ self-composed poetry recitation, besides debates, extempore speeches, quiz competitions, painting, video news reporting, and cultural performances, all aimed at fostering a deeper appreciation for Hindi among the students and bringing out their hidden talents.

Hindi guest faculty member Yage Kabak delivered a summary of the week’s events, emphasizing the constitutional significance of Hindi and its role in national unity.

Renowned writer and Assistant Professor at BYGW College, Lekhi, Morjum Loyi, who delivered the keynote address, urged the students to embrace the beauty of correct Hindi usage, and highlighted the importance of preserving local dialects, many of which are endangered in Arunachal Pradesh.

GCD Principal Dr Taw Azu praised the students’ enthusiastic participation and called Hindi “the language of Indian culture and emotion,” asserting its power to unite the nation.

The 2025 edition of Hindi Saptah Samaroh coincided with the heerak jayanti (diamond jubilee) of Rajbhasha Hindi, adding historical significance to the celebrations.

The event concluded with prize distribution to the winners of various competitions, and a renewed commitment to uphold the legacy of Hindi as a bridge between diverse cultures and communities, the college informed in a release.