DAPORIJO, 22 Sep: More than 50 local volunteersare participating in a three-day training programme on basic disaster response, which was inaugurated here by Upper Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Tasso Gambo on Monday in the midst of trainers and trainees.

Master trainers, led by Damyum Dugi, along with a team trained by Lekhi-based 12 Bn NDRF are the resource persons of the programme, which aims to strengthen community preparedness and response during emergencies. The programme is being organized by the District Disaster Management Authority.

The DC in his address emphasised the importance of community level preparedness, stating that timely response and basic lifesaving skills can make a crucial difference during disasters.

DSP Gamli Loyi encouraged the trainees to participate actively in the programme.

DDMO Ronya Marbom also urged the volunteers to attend the training wholeheartedly, so that the knowledge gained can be applied during any natural calamity or disaster.

She informed that the aim is to train at least 100 volunteers. (DIPRO)