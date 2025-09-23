YACHULI, 22 Sep: The Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA), in collaboration with the Arunachal Lokayukta and the Keyi Panyor District Students’ Union, organized a legal awareness camp here in Keyi Panyor district recently.

The programme was aimed at sensitizing the people to various National Legal Services Authority (NALSA)-mandated schemes, programmes and other government welfare schemes.

Over 1,155 participants, including teachers, students from various schools, gaon buras, gaon buris, SHG members, and others attended the programme.

Addressing the gathering, Lokayukta Chairman Prasanta Kumar Deka spoke at length on the importance of the Lokayukata.

APSLSA Member Secretary Yomgo Ado highlighted the role and function of the SLSA and the DLSA, rights and entitlement to free legal services by the weaker sections of society, and the Para Legal Volunteer Scheme.

Advocates Taying Nega, Techi Natu, Techi Nech, andTaying Nachup spoke on women’s protection laws, juvenile justice, consumer protection, tribal rights, drug abuse eradication, FIR and bail procedures, the POCSO Act, lok adalats, senior citizens’ rights, fundamental rights and duties, MACT claims, marriage registration, disaster victims’ legal services, rights of persons with mental illness and disabilities, NALSA helpline 15100, mobile legal aid app, and the Arunachal Pradesh Victim Compensation Scheme, 2024.

The NALSA theme song was played, and an awareness video titled ‘Lokpal of India’ was screened. An anti-drug skit on the ill-effects of drugs was also performed by students.