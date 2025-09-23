MOPAKHAT, 22 Sep: A team of the Longding Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), under the leadership of A Kirankumar Singh, organized a training programme on Monday for the farmers here in Kanubari circle on sustainable jhum (shifting) cultivation practices, aiming to address the critical issues of soil erosion, nutrient loss, and water scarcity that challenges traditional farming in the rainfed hill regions of Longding district.

During the programme, Singh and his team introduced a scientifically designed rabi crop package, featuring high-yielding and climate-resilient varieties of mustard, lentil, pea and gram, and apprised the farmers of sustainable practices such as line sowing, proper crop spacing, organic manure application, crop rotation, intercropping, and mulching to improve soil structure and retain moisture.

Soil and water conservation expert Dr Amit Kumardemonstrated low-cost, farmer-friendly techniques, including contour bunding, vegetative barriers, bamboo check-dams, farm ponds, and cover cropping to prevent topsoil loss and enhance water retention in jhum plots, especially during erratic rainfall.

Emphasizing the importance of tailored soil health management, he advocated soil testing and localized nutrient planning.

Plant protection scientist Dr Deep Narayan Mishraspoke on managing the rising pest and disease pressures in shifting cultivation due to climate change by promoting integrated pest management techniques, using bio-pesticides, disease-resistant crop varieties, and strengthening early-warning systems for pest outbreaks.

He also trained the farmers in identifying pest symptoms and safely handling plant protection chemicals.