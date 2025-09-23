PASIGHAT, 22 Sep: Officers of various departments are participating in a three-day district level management development programme (MDP), being organized here in East Siang district by the SIRD&PR, in collaboration with the district administration.

The programme, which began on Monday, is aimed at boosting the officers’ leadership and management capacity.

Speaking on the role of district officers in good governance, work ethics and transparency in public administration, DPDO Tatling Pertin highlighted responsiveness, transparency and accountability in public service delivery; inclusive and participatory decision-making; efficiency and effectiveness; and adopting ICT tools for better service delivery to the citizens.

“District level officers play key roles in ensuring the implementation and last-mile delivery of government services and welfare schemes to the target beneficiaries and citizens,” Pertin said.

Giving an overview of the MDP and its importance for the development functionaries, SIRD course director SW Bagang highlighted the objective of the MDP for capacity building and strengthening district level leadership of RD, PR and line departments and various stakeholders departments; enhancing inter-departmental convergence and effective public service delivery to the citizens and beneficiaries; and promoting adaptive leadership in the context of Sustainable Development Goals and participatory governance.

JNC Assistant Professor Dr Litha Mena delivered a presentation on ‘Leadership, decision-making & public accountability’, which was well received by the participants. (DIPRO)