PASIGHAT, 22 Sep: A plantation drive was organized by the women’s wing of the Tayeng Welfare Society (TWS) as part of the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ mission under ECMM, Ketir Momir at Ayeng village here in East Siang district on Monday.

The event was led by TWS women’s wing president Yamem Panyang Tayeng and attended by Ayeng Tayeng Erang, Ayeng Tayeng Ane, Ketir Momir chairman Bompang Tayeng, Ayeng SHG team, led by Kayam Lego, member of Mitet Sirum Phasony Lego and member of Ayanam Sirum Kamin Perme.

On the occasion, Maklung Apum donated a large number of ketir momir and burey puli plants as part of his ongoing compensatory plantation mission, through which he has so far donated 2,990 plants.

Mission manager of ECMM Olen Megu Damin and Mebo ADC Nancy Yirang were also present. (DIPRO)