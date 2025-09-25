ITANAGAR, 24 Sep: The prime accused in the 2020 murder of the late Techi Meena Lishi, Lishi Roni-her husband-has been granted bail by the Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday, citing prolonged incarceration. Roni was arrested on 10 November, 2020, five days after the alleged murder.

The Guwahati High Court, Itanagar permanent bench, had rejected Roni’s bail plea twice, and once by the SC.

The Supreme Court directed that the petitioner be released on bail, subject to terms and conditions imposed by the Trial Court, in line with the charges framed against him. The court also stated that in the event of any violation of the bail conditions, the bail order may be canceled.

Roni’s opposition advocate argued before the SC that the bail should be rejected as he might influence witnesses, since 23 of the total 40 witnesses have already testified. On the other hand, Roni’s advocate argued that he had been in jail for almost five years without being charged with anything directly related to the case.

Roni’s bail application was filed in the Supreme Court on 4 February, 2025, and bail was granted on 23 September.

Justices Pankaj Mithal and Prasanna B. Varale heard Roni’s petition for special leave.

Meena was allegedly murdered by hired killers, along with her seven-month unborn baby, on 5 November, 2020, at the behest of her husband, Lishi Roni.