[ Prem Chetry ]

TAWANG, 25 Sep: The Tawang district unit of the All Arunachal Pradesh Public Transport Federation (AAPPTF) has vehemently opposed the implementation of entry fee for tourists visiting Bumla Pass.

The unit’s president Tashi Dondup said that implementing an entry fee would inevitably dissuade tourists from visiting Bumla Pass, leading to a decline in tourist visits.

“Bumla Pass is one of the most important sightseeing spots for tourists. Many unemployed youths have taken loans to start taxi services. If this fee is not removed, it will burden tourists’ budgets,” he said.

Dondup cautioned that the Tawang Taxi Union and the AAPPTF would resort to democratic movements, saying, “We had meetings with the administration, appealed to the deputy commissioner, and launched a signature campaign against the entry fee. We even wrote to the state chief secretary. Unfortunately, our voices went unheard.”

“If Bumla Pass sightseeing trips cease, who will be held responsible for those youths who have to pay EMI on automobile loans?” Dondup questioned.

The Bumla Pass package includes Rs 5,000 per cab, plus Rs 500 for entry to Bumla Pass. Now, the entry fee of Rs 100 per person has further burdened the budget of tourists.

Earlier, a circular issued by Tawang Deputy Commissioner Namgyal Angmo on 20 Augustinformed that from 1 September onwards, an entry fee of Rs 100 per head would be levied on all tourists visiting Bumla Pass, exempting children below 12 years and APST tourists.

According to the notice, the amount collected as entry fee would be utilized for environmental conservation, waste management, and community development initiatives.

The entry fee is being collected from the DC office in Tawang at the time of issuing permits for Bumla Pass.

Meanwhile, a YouTuber, @TheLandofWonderlust, shared his experience and expressed concern, saying that while Tawang is worth visiting, those on a shoestring budget must be aware of this fee. He noted that tourists often hire cabs from Guwahati, but only local cabs can ply with tourists to Bumla Pass and other sightseeing spots, which costs extra, including the entry fee.