ITANAGAR, 30 Sep: Four karatekas from the Arunachal Pradesh Amateur Karate-Do Association (APAKA), under the Karate India Organization (KIO),will represent India at the Karate 1 (K1) series being organized by the World Karate Federation (WKF) in Malaysia from 3 to 5 October.

The selected players are Lipin Ete, Yame Gyadi, Nanu Taku and Nich Heli, the APAKA informed in a release.

Ete will compete in the female below 21-year individual kata, while Gyadi will compete in the senior female individual kumite in the below 50 kg bodyweight category.

Both Taku (-67 kg) and Heli (-60 kg) will participate in the senior male individual kumite in their respective weight categories.