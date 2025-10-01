Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 30 Sep: Home Minister Mama Natung has appealed to the Itanagar Traffic Wardens (ITWs) to suspend their ongoing protest and come forward for talks, as the ITWs’ indefinite dharna entered its second week.

The ITWs launched the sit-in protest on 24 September at IG Park, demanding immediate absorption into the Arunachal Pradesh Home Guard cadre. They argue that while 200 Home Guard posts were sanctioned specifically for their induction, the process has been stalled, leaving 145 wardens without job security.

The wardens pointed out that they have worked for years under challenging conditions – from traffic management during elections and festivals to duties during the pandemic – but their temporary status remains. They have accused the government of giving repeated assurances without following them through.

Earlier this month, they briefly suspended their protest ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit, but did not return to duty afterwards.

In recent days, families of the wardens, including spouses and children, have joined the dharna, underscoring the financial stress many households are facing.

The absence of wardens on duty has also begun to affect traffic management across the Itanagar Capital Region, especially with the festival season approaching.

Natung, while calling for restraint, stressed that the government remains open to dialogue, and urged the protesters to “sit across the table, rather than prolonging street agitation.”

On Tuesday, when asked by the media, Chief Minister Pema Khandu assured to look into the issue.