TEZU, 30 Sep: The Tezu and Roing units of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) felicitated the toppers of the general knowledge (GK) test at the Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS) No 2Tezu, Lohit district, the Government Secondary School(GSS), Changliang, Lohit district, the GHSS Bolung,and GSS Parbuk, Lower Dibang Valley district recently.

The GK test was conducted by the ABVP on 23 August for the students of Classes 9, 10, 11, and 12 across the districts as part of the statewide GK competition organised by the ABVP.