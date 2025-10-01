JULLANG, 30 Sep: Himalayan University [HU] here organized a women’s health check-up camp as part of the nationwide Viksit Bharat@2047 initiative on Tuesday.

HU Vice-Chancellor Dr Prakash Divakaran highlighted the importance of prioritizing women’s health and wellbeing “as a cornerstone for holistic societal progress.” He said that initiatives like health camps not only ensure preventive care but also foster awareness about women’s healthcare needs in academic institutions.

HU Registrar Vijay Tripathi emphasized the importance of regular health checkups to ensure the overall productivity and wellness of the workforce, particularly women, who balance professional and personal responsibilities.

Comprehensive health screenings and consultations were provided to the female staff members of the university by medical professionals during the camp, which was conducted by the university’s nursing department, according to a HU release.