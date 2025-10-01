RONO HILLS, 30 Sep: The Rajiv Gandhi University Research Scholars’ Forum (RGURSF) conducted a three-day national e-workshop on ‘Use of SPSS in data analysis in social science research’from 28 to 30 September through the Google Meet platform.

The workshop witnessed the participation of 123 registered research scholars and academicians representing various universities and institutions across India.

The resource person for the workshop was Erode (TN)-based KSR College of Arts and Science for Women’s School of Commerce Professor Dr Kumaresan Duraisamy. An eminent academician, researcher, motivational speaker, and life skills coach, Dr Duraisamy guided the participants through practical applications of SPSS, covering both basic and advanced statistical techniques. His lecture combined technical expertise with motivational insights.

The programme was coordinated by RGURSF president Tagru Talu and Nabam Saha, with Lokpa Tamang and Rano Dubi serving as co-coordinators.

The successful completion of the workshop was further supported by the dedicated efforts of other executive members of the RGURSF, who actively served as deputy coordinators. On day one, Talu delivered the welcome address, setting the tone for the workshop, while Tamang acted as the overall host of the programme throughout the three days.

On the final day, the participants shared their experiences, and expressed gratitude to the resource person for imparting valuable skills in data analysis that would significantly aid their research work.

The workshop reflected the RGURSF’s commitment to capacity building among young researchers. Since its establishment in 2012, the forum has been actively engaged in organizing academic activities, having successfully hosted one international seminar, five national seminars, and two national workshops prior to this event.