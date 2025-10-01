ITANAGAR, 30 Sep: Members of the Arunachal Pradesh Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Commission (APPEIRC), headed by its Chairperson Tsering Naksang on Tuesday met Education Minister PD Sona at his office and submitted the progressive closure report of Itanagar-based North East Homeopathic Medical College and Hospital (NEHMC&H), as per Clause 9(1) of Arunachal Pradesh Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Commission Act No 4, 2017.

During the meeting, Sona and the members of the APPEIRC discussed all aspects of closure procedure,such as non-compliance with various guidelines issued by statutory bodies, and the lack of enrolment in the last three years in the institution. Sona endorsed the letter for progressive closure of the college to the education commissioner.

“Accordingly, it has been duly submitted to the education commissioner,” the APPEIRC said in a release.

The APPEIRC chairman also handed over a copy of the annual report of the commission for the year 2024-25 for further placement in the upcoming Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

The APPEIRC chairman was accompanied by members Dr Limo Ete and Dr Joram Aniya, and secretary Dr AK Tripathy during the visit, the release said.