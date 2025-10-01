ITANAGAR, 30 Sep: The Kamala Dam Affected People’s Forum – Kamle, Kurung Kumey and Kra Daadi (KDAPF-K3) has urged Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein to ensure adequate and permanent rehabilitation measures for all the families that would be affected by the proposed Kamala Hydroelectric Project (KHP).

“Safety, socioeconomic security and fair compensation are non-negotiable,” the forum said in a representation to the DCM on Tuesday.

It said that nearly 1,500 hectares of cultivable land will be lost, and given Arunachal Pradesh’ hilly terrain, the project-affected families are going to lose “near total cultivable land.” The forum said that compensation must reflect the long-term welfare and sustainability of the dam-affected communities.

Iterating its support to the project, the forum urged the DCM to ensure that the implementation of the project reflects fairness, justice, and a long-term vision for the welfare of the affected families.

The forum further said that the KHP be completed on time while maintaining transparency and accountability. “No affected family should be deprived of their rightful benefits, and no room for negligence or injustice should exist,” the representation said.