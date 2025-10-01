SEIJOSA, 30 Sep: The Pakke Tiger Reserve (PTR) here in Pakke-Kessang district is opening for visitors from 1 October, offering a unique opportunity to experience wildlife in their natural environment.

“We welcome tourists to enjoy the beauty of the forest while supporting vital tiger conservation efforts,” PTR DFO Dhawan Kumar Rawat said in a release.

There will be guided safaris for visitors, through which they can enjoy the scenic landscapes and have a chance to spot hornbills, tigers and other wildlife, the release said.

However, activities like jeep safari will begin from mid-October due to the receding monsoon causing delay in the maintenance of roads and other infrastructure, the release said, adding that visitors can explore the park on foot under safe and guided supervision.

“The visitors can also enjoy cultural performances by local traditional dance groups,” it said.

The PTR authority has initiated strict safety measures, limited entries, and an online booking system to ensure a smooth and responsible experience.

Intending visitors have been advised to visit www.pakketigerreserve.com or contact Ohey Tayem (+918131870579) for bookings.