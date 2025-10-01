PASIGHAT, 30 Sep: The College of Agriculture (CoA) here in East Siang district organized a workshop on ‘Nutri livelihood boost through advanced pulse cultivation technologies’ at Sikabamin on Tuesday.

A total of 95 farmers and scientists from diverse backgrounds participated in the workshop to share knowledge, experiences and innovative practices in pulse cultivation.

CoA Dean Dr Sanjay Swami, speaking on the occasion, emphasized the potential of advanced pulse cultivation technologies to boost farmers’ livelihoods and ensure their sustainable future.

CoA board member Gomin Megu highlighted the significance of pulse cultivation in enhancing food security, promoting sustainable agriculture, and improving farmers’ livelihoods.

During the technical sessions, resource person Prof Gireesh Chand shared inspiring stories of farmers who have successfully adopted pulse cultivation. Chand also demonstrated the transformative power of innovative agricultural practices.

Other resource persons were Dr Senpon Ngomle, Dr NY Chanu, and Dr Nancy Lego.

The technical sessions featured expert presentations on various aspects of pulse cultivation, including comprehensive lectures on pulse’s potential in the Northeastern hill region, integrated disease and pest management strategies, and package and practices of pulse cultivation techniques.