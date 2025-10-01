Staff Reporter

RAGA, 30 Sep: Fresh violence erupted over the land dispute between the Yukar and Mili clans in Kamle district, and at least four persons have reportedly sustained injuries.

The condition of two is reported to be grievous. Three vehicles were also torched in Poku village in Kumporijo circle.

Sources in Raga informed that the violent clash occurred when one of the clans’ members were carrying out earth-cutting activities, which the other clan termed a blatant violation of the status quo notice issued by the Kamle district administration on 15 September.

To restore peace and tranquillity, Deputy Commissioner JT Obi has invoked Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 and Section 11(4) of the RFCTLARR Act, 2013 in the notified areas, especially near the Kamala HEP (NHPC, Kamporijo) area with immediate effect.

The DC also put a blanket ban on new construction, encroachments, earth-cutting, plantation, or any kind of land development activities in the government notified areas under the NHPC, Kamporijo.

The DC has further prohibited the assembly of more than five persons, and unlawful gathering and activities connected to clashes between the Milli and Yukar clans have been strictly prohibited within Kamporijo circle and adjoining notified project areas.

Carrying of weapons, daos, lathis, firearms or any equipment capable of being used for violence has been strictly banned. The DC further stated that unlawful protest, blockade or obstruction of roads within the scheduled project areas shall not be undertaken without authorization from the competent authority.

He directed the Kamle SP to deploy adequate number of security personnel for maintaining law and order.

On 26 August, 15 people sustained injuries when the clans clashed over the same disputed area, asserting their ownership.